Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna non-committal on contesting elections from Mainpuri

BJP leader Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was non committal on the issue that whether she will contest against her sister-in-law Dimple Yadav, wife of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, from the family borough of Mainpuri.

Aparna said on Thursday that she will go by the party directions. “I will do whatever the party high command asks me to do.”

There are reports that the BJP could field Aparna from Mainpuri.

Aparna, while talking to media persons, attacked the Congress alleging that the party leaders were hurting women’s identity and respect .

Advertisement

“BJP respects and empowers women while insulting women is in the DNA of Congress,” she remarked.

Aparna strongly condemned Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s remarks on Hema Malini. She has appealed to the Election Commission to take cognizance of his comments and take action against Surjewala. She said many Congress leaders have been issuing such statements.

In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology, Amit Malviya has posted on ‘X’, “Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He has also shared the purported video of Surjewala’s speech. However, the Congress leader has clarified his remarks and accused the BJP of sharing a distorted version of his speech and spreading fake news.

Aparna said that Supriya Shrinate had made derogatory comments on actor and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut.

”Examples of abusive behavior towards women have also come to light against people associated with the Congress IT cell,” she said.

The BJP leader stressed that Congress leaders first insult women and later apologise. ”This attitude shows the dual character of Congress. ‘Matri Shakti’ (mother power) of the country will reply to this in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

The BJP leader said during the 2022 assembly elections, the slogan ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ was given from Priyanka Gandhi’s platform, but women’s identity was also hurt in her programmes. They work not for the uplift of women but to remain in the news, Aparna alleged.

Regarding Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, she alleged that these people always speak lies and mislead people. ”Their truth is now being exposed. These people are in no condition to fight,” she said, adding that the Congress will also lose in Amethi and Rae Bareli.