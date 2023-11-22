Akhilesh lays stone for grand memorial of Mulayam in Saifai, UP

On the 85th birth anniversary of former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday, SP President Akhilesh Yadav laid the foundation stone for a grand memorial of the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder at the Samadhi Sthal in Saifai in the presence of family members and party leaders.

The memorial is being built on the lines of the memorial of former US president Abraham Lincoln.

Addressing a function orgnanised on the occasion, Akhilesh Yadav said after discussing with many people and knowing about the memorials of social reformers around the world, it was decided that a grand memorial will be built in the memory of Netaji, as the SP founder is popularly known, in Saifai on the lines of the memorial of American President Abraham Lincoln.

Advertisement

“Netaji’s historical memorial is being built on the same soil in which Netaji was born, grew and reached great heights,” he added.

The SP president said after the construction of Netaji’s memorial, this place will become a place of inspiration for the coming generations and will work like a lighthouse of the country.

Highlighting the achievements of his father, Yadav said Netaji took such decisions in his life which helped in changing the politics of the country. Every socialist, , who were with him, has some memories of Netaji. “Taking Samajwadi Party to greater heights by following the political and social path shown by Netaji will be the true tribute to him,” he added.

He further said whenever the country faced crisis, Netaji and the socialists have come forward and worked to save the country. Socialist people will now take inspiration from Netaji and work to carry forward the socialist ideology, he said.

SP Secretary General prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, SP general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav along with other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

According to the party leaders, the memorial will be built on 8.3 acres of land and will have a glimpse of the pride of India connected to the land and the simplicity and quality of the great politician Netaji.

There will be a viewpoint on its sides and a memorial hall in the middle, which will have a grand bronze statue of Netaji. The construction work of the memorial will be done through a trust formed in the name of Mulayam Singh Yadav.