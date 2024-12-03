Uber brings pre-booked Shikara rides to Dal lake

Tourists visiting Srinagar’s picturesque Dal Lake can now plan their iconic shikara rides with ease. On December 2, Uber unveiled Uber Shikara, a service allowing travelers to pre-book traditional boat rides via the Uber app, blending technology with Kashmir’s heritage.

This new feature ensures visitors can secure their ride up to 15 days in advance, particularly helpful during the busy holiday season. While this service is not continuous, it provides a reliable option for hassle-free planning, allowing tourists to soak in the serene beauty of the lake without last-minute arrangements.

Key details for Uber Shikara rides

– Duration: Each ride is for one hour.

– Capacity: A maximum of four passengers per shikara.

– Booking Window: Rides can be reserved 12 hours to 15 days in advance through Uber Reserve.

– Availability: Operates daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Importantly, Uber will not charge a booking fee for this service. The entire fare goes directly to the shikara drivers.

Enhancing accessibility and tourism

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, emphasized the initiative’s role in making mobility seamless while boosting local tourism. “We’re proud to create this iconic experience, enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir,” he said.

Uber is introducing trip insurance for shikara rides, ensuring travelers can enjoy the tranquil waters of Dal Lake with complete peace of mind.

How to book your Uber Shikara

1. Open the latest version of the Uber app.

2. Set both start and end points to “Shikara Ghat No. 16” in the Where to? bar.

3. Select the Uber Shikara option.

4. Choose your desired date and time (between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

5. Confirm your pick-up location at Ghat No. 16.

6. Click Book and get ready for a memorable ride!

This initiative exemplifies how tradition and technology can come together to elevate travel experiences.