Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden opened for visitors by CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday inaugurated the Tulip Show-2025 at the iconic Tulip Garden in Srinagar, marking the arrival of spring in Kashmir.

Nestled at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, this garden – the largest of its kind in Asia – was officially opened to visitors.

The garden boasts a breathtaking display of 1.5 million spring-blooming bulbs featuring over 74 tulip varieties, alongside vibrant daffodils, hyacinths, and muscari, offering a spectacular floral experience.

Chief Minister Abdullah, after throwing open the Tulip Garden, wrote on X: “After more than a decade I was back at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar to officially throw it open to visitors. Over the next few weeks thousands of people are expected to visit Asia’s largest tulip garden and enjoy the riot of colour. A true spectacle of nature’s beauty, this garden embodies Kashmir’s charm and warmth. I invite everyone to witness this breathtaking bloom and experience the magic of spring in the Valley”.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister highlighted the Tulip Show as a celebration of Kashmir’s diverse natural beauty and a key attraction for nature lovers worldwide.

He emphasized Jammu and Kashmir’s timeless charm and scenic landscapes, inviting tourists to explore its unmatched splendor.

Interacting with visitors, Chief Minister Abdullah welcomed them to the “Paradise on Earth”, encouraging them to cherish and share their experiences of the Tulip Garden in their home countries.

The inaugural day saw an overwhelming response from tourists and locals alike, who marveled at the mesmerizing floral expanse.

Accompanying the chief minister were Minister for Agriculture Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and several members of the Legislative Assembly.

Senior officials present at the occasion included Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; DC Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; Director Floriculture Kashmir Shakeel-ur-Rehman; and other senior officers from the Floriculture Department.