Separatism has become history in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated organisations to break away from separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a “big victory” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and united India.

It must be mentioned here that as a major setback to the Hurriyat Conference, two of its major associate organisations – Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement (DPM) – announced severing of all ties with the separatist umbrella organisation on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the Union home minister said in a post on X, “Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism.”

“I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat,” the Union Home Minister said.

The decision by the two Hurriyat-linked groups is seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the Union Territory. Over the past few years, the government has implemented a series of measures aimed at curbing separatist activities, including strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and socio-economic reforms.

Officials believe this development signals a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s political scenario, paving the way for further integration and peace.