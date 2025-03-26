Police raid houses of top separatist leaders in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided multiple locations in Srinagar and Sopore, including the houses of separatist leaders Abdul Gani Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Shah, as part of the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the banned organisations.

A police spokesman said that the Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Sopore.

The investigation aims to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such activities, he said.

The cases pertain to banned organisations, including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (Bhat Group), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (Masrat Alam Group), and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (Shabir Shah Group).

The searches were carried out in connection with suspected members of these proscribed organisations and in furtherance of investigations in multiple cases, including FIR No. 15/2024 under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA and Sections 121 and 121A of the IPC at Police Station Rajbagh, Srinagar, FIR No. 04/2024 under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Saddar, and FIR No. 03/2024 under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

The raids were conducted at the residences of separatist leader Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, located in Bhat Mohalla, Botingoo, Sopore, and simultaneously at his Srinagar residence in Wazir Bagh, Rajbagh.

A search was also carried out at the residence of Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with FIR No. 04/2024.

In connection with FIR No. 03/2024, searches were conducted at seven locations across Srinagar, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in unlawful activities. Houses of separatists Masrat Alam Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat (alias Gugga), Ghulam Nabi Wagay, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Nazir Khan, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, and Javaid Ahmad Munshi (alias Bilpapa) were also searched.

The searches were conducted after obtaining search warrants from the Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar. In accordance with legal procedures, all searches were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, the spokesman added.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law, the spokesman said.