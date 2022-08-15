Samsung Galaxy Flip4 to cost Rs 90K, Fold4 at Rs 1.55 lakh in India

Samsung foldable Galaxy Flip4 is set to cost Rs 90,000 in India and the Galaxy Fold4 will be valued at Rs 1.55 lakh in the country, reliable industry sources said on Monday.

Sources told IANS that the cost will climb this year, contrasted with the earlier year foldable models, is because of rupee-dollar currency fluctuation and worldwide market factors.

In any case, the most extreme effect of the currency variance has been absorbed by Samsung to give the best estimating to the Indian buyers, the business sources added.

Last year, Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+128GB) was launched at Rs 84,999 and Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+256GB) at Rs 149,999.

The new foldables will be launched in India on August 16, and individuals can pre-book their gadgets on its site through a live commerce from 12 early afternoon.

Buyers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 through this specific mode can profit benefits worth Rs 40,000, the company had said in a prior proclamation. Furthermore, shoppers will likewise get a gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking.

“As part of the live commerce, the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold4 will also be available on Samsung Live,” said the company.

The special offers on live commerce will be valid till August 17. Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue finishes while Galaxy Z Fold4 in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black, alongside Burgundy tones.

Promoted as the toughest and durable foldables ever, the Flip4 and Fold4 accompany defensive layer Aluminum casings and pivot cover, alongside elite Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch5 Series begins at Rs 27,999 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro beginnings at Rs 44,999.

(inputs from IANS)