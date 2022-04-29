Follow Us:
Mobiles News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: A genre-bending powerhouse of a device
Google Announces Pixel 6a, Teases Pixel 7 and Pixel Tablet
Motorola launches ‘Moto G52’ in India
WhatsApp may soon let you log on to two smartphones simultaneously
Samsung likely considering price cuts for upcoming foldable phones
April 29, 2022 1:49 pm
Samsung’s remodelled phones are beating Apple iPhones globally
April 20, 2022 3:03 pm
Apple iPhone 14 series tipped to get an upgraded front camera
March 29, 2022 3:11 pm
Global 5G mobile subscriptions to cross 4.39 bn by 2027
March 26, 2022 2:19 pm
Honor of Kings: most downloaded mobile game for Feb
March 23, 2022 3:46 pm
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max might have a larger camera bump
March 19, 2022 1:18 pm
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G around Rs 35K arrives in India next week
March 15, 2022 11:44 am
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Bold like Note, beautiful like Galaxy S
January 28, 2022 9:18 pm
It is likely that Face ID will soon be available to iPhone users while wearing a mask
January 25, 2022 10:17 pm
You can submit your best macro images to the Apple Challenge by using the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone Max
January 19, 2022 8:50 pm
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra likely to be developed by Samsung
January 13, 2022 10:18 pm
Galaxy S22 will be the first device to feature Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor
January 13, 2022 10:07 pm
A 48MP camera could be included in the iPhone 14 Pro
