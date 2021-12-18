Stable One UI 4 update for Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 resumed

Samsung has now resumed its One UI 4 release for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in the country of South Korea.

The update was stopped due to many bugs and bad usability reports from the early users. The new version comes with the build number BUL4 and is said to have removed all problems from the previous releases according to GSM Arena

The South Korean Fold and Flip users will now once again serve as soak testers for the latest builds and if everything goes right, the release will be released in other countries. When the update reaches your device, it is always good to back up your data before updating your device, just in case you get issues.

The new stable update will bring a new look to the home screen, buttons menus, and background. Many emojis, GIFs, and stickers will also be added to the Samsung keyboard.

For updated visibility and custom appearance, One UI 4.0 offers new and redesigned widgets.

(With inputs from ANI)