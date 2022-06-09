Nothing Phone (1) all set to unveil its first smartphone on July 12

Nothing has announced the launch date for its first smartphone – the Nothing Phone (1), which will be from the company next month, on July 12. The launch event, called “Nothing(event): Return to Instinct”, is scheduled at 16:00 BST on July 12 (8:30 PM IST). It will be a virtual event live-streamed on YouTube and Nothing’s official website.

Nothing is a London-based consumer tech brand that was co-founded by Carl Pei also the co-founder of OnePlus.

The company said; “It is our first smartphone and our most important product. The real start of Nothing’s journey. To make tech fun again. And an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us.”

A recent report said that the brand is targeting a price range of around 500 euros ($534) and the smartphone may come with a transparent design.

Nothing has given a peek into what it has in store for buyers of its first smartphone back in March. The company revealed the upcoming phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that would power the Nothing Phone (1).

A recent tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei suggests that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging.

Previously Nothing team also took to its social media handle and announced the upcoming phone.

A recap of what’s officially out there:

– Recycled aluminum mid-frame ♻️

– Transparent back

– Wireless charging

– @Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

– Bonus: no chin

– Announcement date coming (very) soon⏱️ — Nothing (@nothing) May 30, 2022

-with inputs from IANS.