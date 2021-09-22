iPhone 13 mini tipped to be last ‘mini’ iPhone model

Apple recently launched iPhone 13 lineup which includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max, and now avid leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that the iPhone 14 will not include the ‘mini’ model.

The iPhone 13 mini will be the last ‘mini’ named iPhone. There will be no iPhone 14 mini, claims the tipster and it is still unclear whether the iPhone 14 lineup will include three or four devices, reports GizmoChina.

Earlier in June, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the 2022 iPhone family which Apple may call the iPhone 14 series will come with no iPhone mini model.

iPhone 13 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB storage. It also comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options that are priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively.

The iPhone 13 features a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution. The handset measures 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7mm and weighs 141 grams.

The device is backed by a 2,438mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 mini houses a 13MP front camera. The rear-facing camera setup has a dual-LED assisted 12MP main camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The device carries support for Face ID security.