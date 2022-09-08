Apple launches iPhone 14 & 14 Plus with minor hardware upgrades

On September 7, the American tech giant Apple launched an array of iPhone 14 in its marquee event, “Far Out”, Tim Cook unveiled iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Plus is a larger model with a 6.7-inch screen that replaces the previous “iPhone 13 mini” model.

This year, Apple decided to drop its mini version. Instead of the 13, the company will now offer iPhone 14 (6.1 inches) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7 inches), with similar designs and features to the previous iPhone 13, with a little hardware upgrade.

Apart from the difference in screen size, both the devices are powered by a year-old Apple A15 Bionic chipset based on 5nm architecture.

Rear camera mounts with dual 12 MP wide and 12 MP ultra-wide sensors with an Improved aperture of f/1.5.

Both the devices offer a variety of storage options, starting from 128 GB and going up to 512GB but only give 4GB of RAM. Both devices are available in 4 colours, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, and Red.

These new devices have so much in common with the last year’s launched iPhone 13.

In terms of the hardware upgrade, both devices have removed sim slots.

However, a digital eSIM, which supports multiple phone numbers and is more secure, will take the place of physical SIM cards in all U.S. iPhone 14 models, according to Apple.

The iPhone 14 (expected price Rs. 79,900 for base) will go on sale in India from September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus (expected price Rs. 89.990 for base) will make its debut in October.