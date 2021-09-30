iPhone 13: A phone that promises to impress

Apple is perhaps the only smartphone in the world, whose launch every year creates a worldwide buzz. This year too, when the US-based tech giant was launching its iPhone 13 series, people around the world were glued to the screen to know what innovation Apple has done this year. Like previous years, this year too, Apple has launched four devices~ iPhone 13 mini (69,900), iPhone 13 (Rs. 79, 900), iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone Pro max in different price segments.

We got the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 for review. After spending the first few days with the device, our initial conclusion is that the iPhone 13 is a good device with longer battery backup, performance, and new camera features like cinematic mode. It will be perfect for those who want to replace their old iPhone or hardcore fans. But if you are using iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, we would request that you wait for iPhone 14.

The tech giant had made incremental changes with iPhone 13, which includes a new and faster processor, better battery life, new features in camera setup, and lower notch size. But one thing Apple hasn’t changed is the price of the devices, which, of course, is good for everyone.

Design and features

As we have already mentioned, Apple has made very few changes with iPhone 13. This holds true for the design too. Just like iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 comes with a flat-edge design and has an elegant aluminum frame. However, we found the device a little heavier than iPhone 12.

It has a 6.1-inch screen size with Ceramic Shield on the front, and they have also cut the size of the notch, though not much. In the rear, the placement of the camera is changed, keeping it diagonally. In terms of display, iPhone 13 is equipped with Super Retina XDR OLED displays, which means one would enjoy the HDR content. It has an IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

Processor and hardware

Apple has always impressed with its outstanding performance. This time too, it has not disappointed with iPhone 13. It works well and fast, be it gaming or multiple tasks. The reason being the device is equipped with A15 Bionic processors, with 5-nanometer technology, and has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle the most demanding tasks, including the latest computational photography features. It runs on iOS 115.

Camera and battery

When it comes to cameras, Apple always stands out from its competitors by offering exciting features. During our usage, we found pictures clicked were natural, and pictures clicked in low light came out very well. We are highly impressed with the pictures in portrait mode.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 is equipped with 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel in the rear while the front also has 12 megapixels. It captures videos well. One more thing that the company highlighted is Cinematic mode ~ a function that automatically changes focus. It means anyone can capture cinema-style moments, even if they aren’t a professional filmmaker. However, we haven’t used it properly and will do a detailed review.

About the battery backup, when Apple launched the iPhone 13 it claimed to have larger battery life. In our usage of the phone, we found it had better battery life in comparison to its predecessor. A single charge can last the entire day with modest usage. However, we also found it takes time to charge, which may not be good for users, who barely leave without phones these days. Therefore, Apple must seriously think about introducing fast-charging features in its future devices. The credit for the improved battery, Apple gives to its processor ~ A15 Bionic.

iPhone 13 Mini: A good looking phone

The first thing one would notice about the iPhone 13 mini is its beautiful design, which may attract anyone. This is what we noticed when we opened the box. The iPhone 13 Mini price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for a version with 128GB storage while the top-end model with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 99,900.

Last year, iPhone 12 came up with two memory options (128GB versus 64GB) but not this year as it comes with 128GB inbuilt storage. iPhone 13 mini comes in five colors, featuring a durable flat-edge design and an elegant aluminum frame. Its 5.4-inch displays make the device compact, and look good in the hand. In fact, during my usage, I loved the iPhone mini more than the iPhone 13.

However, its small screen size may not be liked by the younger generation or those who watch videos on phones. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance,3, and is designed to protect against spills from common liquids.

The rear camera layout with diagonally arranged lenses enables the advanced dual-camera system. The rest of the camera features are the same as in iPhone 13. iPhone 13 mini has a dual-camera setup in the rear featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The front has a 12-megapixel camera. It produces good and natural pictures. It is also equipped with a new Cinematic mode. In terms of battery, Apple claimed to have an hour and a half more battery life than iPhone 12 mini. However, it also takes time to charge, which may put off one. The iPhone 13 mini is based on iOS 15 and has Apple’s A15 Bionic System-on-chip, which is outstanding.