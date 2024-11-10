Centre to unveil drone technology for fisheries sector in Kochi

The Centre’s Department of Fisheries and the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad are organizing a workshop on the application and demonstration of drone technology in fisheries and aquaculture at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kerala’s Kochi on Friday.

The NFDB, along with innovative startups, will deliver a presentation highlighting the transformative potential of drone technology in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The event will conclude with a live drone demonstration on various Drone applications in fisheries like fish transportation, fish feed dispensing, and life jacket dispensing for rescue operations etc.

Advertisement

The workshop will offer a distinctive platform to highlight innovative technological advancements, focusing on the pivotal role of drone technology in transforming the fisheries sector and maximising its potential. It is expected that more than 700 fishermen and fisherwomen will participate in the event.

The initiative is part of the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) which aims at fostering sustainable, economically viable and inclusive growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. Drones offer innovative solutions to a variety of challenges in the fisheries sector, with key applications in water sampling, disease detection, monitoring activities, feed management, and fish transportation. Additionally, drones support precision fishing and stock assessment.

The session will be preceded by the distribution of “Cadalmin BSF PRO,” a specially formulated fish feed designed to support sustainable aquaculture practices for fish farmers. In addition, a booklet, titled “EG Sailas Center of Excellence,” will also be launched, highlighting key advancements and contributions to the field.

Furthermore, the session will mark the official launch of the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) National Symposium, an event aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among marine science professionals across the nation.

The Department of Fisheries with technical support of DG Shipping, Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, is also organising a ‘One-Day Interactive Workshop on 8th November 2024 (9:30 AM) at Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), Kochi, to deliberate upon the issues of registration, survey, and certification of Fishing Vessels. The major objective of the workshop is to provide handholding support to the Department of Fisheries of the coastal State/UTs, to function as the ‘Registrar of Fishing Vessels’, and the required expertise to undertake the technical fitness assessment of the fishing vessels which is a prerequisite for the grant of registration or renewal of registration of fishing vessels.