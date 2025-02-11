14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum to begin tomorrow

The 14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (14 AFAF), with the theme ‘Greening the Blue Growth in Asia-Pacific’ is to be organised in New Delhi from February 12-14.The Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (AFAF) is a triennial event of the Asian Fisheries Society with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This 14th AFAF will be jointly organised by the Asian Fisheries Society (AFS), Kuala Lumpur; Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi; the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India; and the Asian Fisheries Society Indian Branch (AFSIB), Mangalore. This prestigious event will be hosted in India for the 2nd time after the 8th AFAF, which was held in Kochi in 2007.

Advertisement

The 14th AFAF brings together key players from the fisheries and aquaculture sectors and will host around 1,000 delegates from 24 countries, including researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders.

Advertisement

The Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (AFAF) embodies a strong legacy of fostering global collaboration in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. Since its inception, the forum has been successfully hosted in multiple countries across Asia. Hosting the 14th AFAF in India after 18 years highlights India’s growing prominence in the realm of global fisheries and aquaculture. With a rapidly expanding blue economy, progressive government policies, and significant scientific advancements, India has emerged as a key player in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

Today, India has the distinction of having the second position in total fish production and also in the aquaculture production, globally. The event is expected to provide a platform to showcase India’s contributions, strengthen international partnerships, and promote innovative approaches for sustainable, resilient, and economically viable fish production systems.

The event will be inaugurated by Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Wednesday.