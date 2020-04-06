Respawn entertainment’s battle royale game Apex Legends is getting a new update. According to an official announcement, the Duos mode will become a permanent option. This means that players can play in teams of two instead of the usual three.

This mode is starting April 7, which was earlier introduced to the game for a short period in November last year.

The game will also receive permanent map rotation so players will be dropping into both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge in the game.

“Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The update also adds an exclusive event called ‘The Old Ways’ which focuses on the Bloodhound legend. To run from April 7 to April 21, the event is set to include a town takeover, an exclusive event prize track and new and old limited-time cosmetics available in the ‘Direct Purchase Shop’.

“In addition to Duos and Kings Canyon coming on April 7, we also have a brand-new limited-time event – The Old Ways Lore Event, which features: new town takeover -Bloodhound’s trials, Exclusive Event Prize Track and Direct Purchase Shop,” the company added.

Moreover, Apex Legends general manager Dusty Welch and game director Chad Grenier said in an interview “There could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in Season 5.”

According to a report, the prowlers in the new Town Takeover are from Titanfall 2‘s Leviathan. Season 5 is expected to arrive by late May or early June and there is speculation that a new map could be introduced with the new season.