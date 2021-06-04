On Friday, video game developer Krafton announced that pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India” had surpassed 20 million within just two weeks. The company started pre-ordering the battle royale game through Google Play on May 18.

“The pre-registration exceeded 7.6 million on the first day and 10 million in two days, proving the high interest of Indian users,” the company said the South Korean game developer in a statement.

The company will announce the official release date later in the month. However, reports suggest that the video game might be released on June 18.

“Battleground Mobile India”, which is presented as a reward for Indian users who responded to PUBG IP (intellectual property rights), can be enjoyed free-to-play and is only available in India.

It is a battle royale game set in a virtual world where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing. The company has also introduced a free-to-play, multiplayer experience, in which players can battle it out in diverse game modes, which can be squad-based or even one-on-one.

Featuring diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting, the game utilises the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone. The company recommends users to use Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB RAM in the mobile device to have a seamless experience.