Massive online multiplayer genre game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe is expanding with a new mobile title for iOS and Android called PUBG: New State.

This futuristic-themed game catapults the battle royale ahead in time for a more futuristic take.

Set in 2051, PUBG: New State takes place years after the current PUBG games (which are set in approximately modern times) on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields.

Early glimpse suggests a similar vibe to games like the Call of Duty, Black Ops franchise.

The new game is also set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG universe, which is apparently a thing that surprisingly exists for a game whose most notable cultural signifier is the use of a cast-iron skillet as a weapon.

PUBG: New State also promises to shake up the formula for PUBG games, with in-game weapon customization options that will allow players to modify their weapons within a match in a way that sounds similar to Apex Legends’ weapon attachments.

The game marks the third battle royale game under the PUBG umbrella — although, unlike its mobile cousin PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the PC and console version of the original game.

PUBG Mobile is a separate title developed by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

The game will be available on Android and iOS later in 2021, with alpha tests also set for later this year.