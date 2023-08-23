Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear Prof Shoma Sen bail plea on Oct 4

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for October 4, Bhima Koregaon violence case accused Professor Shoma Sen plea for bail as court issued notice to the National Investigation Agency on Sen’s plea for interim bail on medical grounds.

A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice S.V.N. Bhatti posted the matter for hearing on October 4 on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Bombay High Court had in January directed Professor Sen to approach the special NIA court for bail before coming to it.

Advertisement

Sen, an English literature professor, is in incarceration since 2018. She had applied for bail before the Pune Sessions Court in December 2018, prior to the filing of the chargesheet and another application after the chargesheet, however, both the applications were rejected by the Sessions Court in November 2019.

Later, Sen, former departmental head at the Nagpur University, approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail. However, the High Court declined to grant her bail.

Sen and others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with 2018 caste-based violence that broke out at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, and for having alleged links with the proscribed outfit, Communist Party of India (Maoists).