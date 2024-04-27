Prashant Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt over electoral bonds issue

Supreme Court Lawyer and Civil Rights Activist Prashant Bhushan on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of carrying out, what he described as, the ‘world’s biggest scam’ through electoral bonds and alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, life-threatening drugs were distributed in exchange for bribes facilitated by electoral bonds.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in Bhopal, Bhushan said a petition seeking a probe by a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Electoral Bond case has been filed in the Supreme Court. He said that the Apex Court has accepted the petition and the hearing on it is scheduled next week.

Prashant Bhushan informed that Anjali Bhardwaj, a member of Common Cause, and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) have filed the petition and he is the lawyer on their behalf.

Bhushan claimed that a major portion of the electoral bond funds was used for bribing the government to secure lucrative contracts worth millions. He said that most of the companies involved in the electoral bond funding were either involved in corruption or were under investigation.

Apprehending that central investigative agencies like the ED, CBI and IT were used as a mask to extort the money, he said the analysis of the data indicates possible corruption and illegality that needs further investigation by a court-monitored SIT.

Bhushan alleged that more than 20 companies, including some that manufactured the unsafe remdesivir injection during COVID-19 were allowed to do so and then go scot-free only because they had allegedly given funds to the ruling BJP.

Bhushan claimed that the data shows that thousands of crores worth of electoral bonds were purchased by corporate groups, companies, and individuals, and these electoral bonds were cashed by political parties since 12 April 2019, with the BJP being the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds.