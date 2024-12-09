The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), in collaboration with Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH), unveiled two remarkable events at the South Lawn, VMH: UTSAV III and Dance on Wheels recently. These events are part of the AMI Arts Festival 2024, KCC’s annual interdisciplinary arts celebration featuring exhibitions, talks, performances, film screenings and workshops. The festival, which began on KCC’s Foundation Day, 21 November this year, runs until 22 December 2024.

UTSAV III, a vibrant platform for emerging artists, opened with a breathtaking performance of Dance on Wheels by the Nav Utthan Group, choreographed by Chetan Upadhyay. This seven-member troupe, comprising artists who have overcome disabilities—some caused by polio and one due to a train accident—delivered a powerful and inspiring display of talent, resilience and artistry.

KCC and VMH joined forces to host 16 final performances in dance, music and theatre at UTSAV III on 5 and 6 December, chosen through a nationwide open call. These performances embody UTSAV’s mission to bridge the gap between artistic practice and audience engagement, while celebrating diversity across artistic disciplines.

The Nav Utthan Group, India’s leading wheelchair dance troupe, has gained acclaim for its awe-inspiring stunts and performances, including a record-setting wheelchair drop featured in the India Book of Records. The group has also been celebrated on national platforms such as India’s Got Talent and Big Celebrity Challenge. Known for their daring 12-foot jumps and stair descents, the troupe challenges stereotypes around disability, emphasising empowerment and self-reliance through their art.

Dance on Wheels, a key feature of the AMI Arts Festival’s Empowering Events, is a commitment to DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusivity). Curated for marginalised groups, including individuals with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community, these events foster creativity and self-expression through performances, exhibitions and workshops.