Celebrating music maestro’s centenary year

The Anandapur Salil Chowdhury Birth Centenary Society (ASCBCS) has announce a grand four-day event, ‘Jibon Ujjibon’ – a pictorial exhibition and seminar dedicated to commemorating the birth centenary year of legendary composer and poet Salil Chowdhury.

The event will take place at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), 777 Anandapur 2-5 April.

The exhibition and seminar, Jibon Ujjibon, will be formally inaugurated by renowned educationist Dr Pabitra Sarkar.

Joining us in this grand tribute will be eminent personalities from the literary, music, and film industries, including Samik Bandopadhyay, Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Swapan Basu, Durbadal Chatterjee, Rahul Chatterjee, Kankan Bhattacharya, Jyoti Shankar Roy, Deb Shankar Roy, Sudhanshu Dey, and a host of other luminaries. Gautam Ghose, Haimanti Shukla, Indrani Sen, Kalyan Sen Barat, Srikanta Acharya, Subho Dasgupta, Manomay Bhattacharya, Saikat Mitraare also supposed to be there.

Handwritten songs and manuscripts, along with rare photographs, featuring Salil Chowdhury and other legendary artists will be part of the exhibition along with musical instruments used by Salil Chowdhury, records, record covers, film booklets, and posters from his landmark films, personal belongings and paintings created by Salil Chowdhury himself.

The seminar sessions will be held on all four days. Noted musicians and artists from Bengal, many of whom have either collaborated with or been deeply influenced by Salil Chowdhury, will share their personal experiences and insights. Through these discussions, it is aimed to introduce the next generation to the historical significance of Salil Chowdhury’s musical and literary contributions.