Nitish Kumar concerned over communal violence in the country

“I firmly believe that creating disturbance in the name of religion is not acceptable by any means. There is no space for controversy or dispute in religions. How, could a person who wants to do puja could create communal disturbance,” he said, indicating it is fringe elements who are involved in creating communal disturbances, not the common people.

“Bihar is a completely peaceful state on this account. No incident of communal violence in the state. I do not give any space for communal disturbance in Bihar,” Nitish Kumar said.

“Everyone knew about what happened before 2006. Now, those people are asking us. But they also know their own reality when they were in power in Behar before 2006,” he said, in a veiled barb at the RJD.