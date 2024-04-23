Hanuman Jayanti special: Bal Hanuman’s quest begins in ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

Get ready to immerse yourself in the divine saga of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ on Sony Entertainment Television this Hanuman Jayanti as the search for Mata Sita reaches a crucial juncture. In the latest episodes, the valiant Hanuman, along with his loyal vanara sena, embarks on a daunting journey towards Lanka to rescue the abducted Sita.

However, the vast expanse of the sea obstructs their path, leaving them disheartened and unsure of how to proceed. Just when hope seems lost, Jamwant, the wise elder among them, reminds Hanuman of his extraordinary birth and the unparalleled strength bestowed upon him.

Born to Anjana and Kesari, Hanuman’s childhood was full of playful mischief. Legend has it that he once mistook the sun for a fruit and attempted to seize it, only to incur the wrath of Lord Brahma, who cursed him to forget his powers until reminded by another.

Enter Abdul Karim, portraying the endearing innocence and mischief of Bal Hanuman, capturing the essence of the divine child’s journey. Reflecting on the significance of this narrative twist, Nirbhay Wadhwa, who portrays Hanuman, shares, “In ‘Shrimad Ramayan,’ the introduction of Bal Hanuman goes beyond a mere plot point. It delves into the depths of his divinity and unwavering devotion to Lord Ram.”

Through the portrayal of Hanuman’s childhood, viewers witness not only the relinquishment of his extraordinary powers but also the blossoming of his humility and devotion to Lord Ram. Wadhwa adds, “This narrative serves as a poignant reminder that true strength emanates not only from physical prowess but from the purity of one’s soul.”

As the epic unfolds this jayanti, audiences are invited to join Hanuman on his journey of self-discovery and devotion, where innocence intertwines with boundless strength, reminding us of the timeless wisdom found in the pages of ‘Shrimad Ramayan.’ So, buckle up for an emotional and spiritual rollercoaster ride, where each episode promises to deepen our connection with the divine.