Saurabh Bharadwaj takes out ‘shobhayatra’ on Hanuman Jayanti

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday led a ‘shobhayatra’ (procession) in his legislative constituency of Greater Kailash on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’.

The procession commenced from the ‘Prachin Shiv Mandir’ of Chirag Delhi and toured areas such as Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai.

Alongside Bharadwaj, local AAP councillors and local residents actively participated in the ‘Shobhayatra’.

The procession featured artists depicting the forms of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman on the chariot. As the procession passed through different areas, people eagerly sought the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Talking to reporters, Bharadwaj said, “Whenever ‘bhakts’ (devotees) face adversity, Lord Hanuman always manifests to alleviate their troubles. In the Ramayana, whenever Lord Shri Ram encountered difficulties, Hanuman ji resolved them all. Since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an immense ‘bhakt’ of Hanuman ji, today Hanuman ji has once again come to alleviate the trouble of his ‘bhakt’ Kejriwal. Today, on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Kejriwal has received his insulin, this shows that whenever the devotees of Hanuman ji are in trouble, he comes to their rescue.”

Attacking the BJP , he said, “Today the BJP-ruled Central government has been exposed in front of the whole world. Till now, the BJP-ruled central government and the jail administration officials under them were constantly saying that we have a sugar specialist in the jail and there is no need to give insulin to Kejriwal.”

The minister further said, “But after the intervention of the court, it was found out that they did not have any sugar specialist, that is why there was a need to call a sugar specialist from AIIMS hospital and after an examination by that sugar specialist, it was proved that Kejriwal needed insulin.”