Kejriwal, Mann seeks vote for change for corruption free Himachal

Making an impressive pitch for third front in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday led a roadshow in CM Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi and sought vote for change to ensure corruption free governance in the state.

The roadshow which began from Victoria Bridge in Mandi to Seri Manch where it turned into public meeting witnessed crowds in huge numbers and danced to the tunes of patriotic songs.

In fact, Arvind Kejriwal too was impressed with the huge gatherings and said he too had not expected such a response and this had made him happy.

Delhi and Punjab had already done it (voted for change) and now it’s Himachal’s turn to bring in a revolution.

Kejriwal stated that AAP didn’t know politics but we certainly know as to how to build schools, hospitals and eradicate corruption.

Bhagwant Mann led government in Punjab has eradicated corruption within 20 days of taking over the reigns in the state and if you all want to wipe off corruption in Himachal too, then give a chance, the Delhi CM said.

Making further pitch for AAP in the state, Kejriwal said the people had given 30 years to Congress and 17 years to BJP in the state to rule but they had only looted people instead of working for the welfare of common man.

“Just give us five years and if we don’t live upto your expectations, you can change us,” he stated.

Kejriwal expressed hope that Himachal will break the records of Delhi and Punjab in the polls and said his party will bring real development in Himachal.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in the past, Britishers enslaved India for over 200 years but now it was Congress and BJP which was doing so for five years alternatively.

And now, God has sent the broom (jhaadu) to clean the dirty politics.

Slamming Congress and BJP for promoting dynasty politics, Mann said even the youth leaders in both the parties are above the age of 50 years.

Both the parties are only concerned about promoting their kin and they won’t let common man rise in politics. But it is AAP which had made people believe that even a common man can become an MLA, he added.