AAP meets Delhi CEO over derogatory posters of Kejriwal

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday met the Delhi Chief Election Officer over the alleged objectionable hoardings placed across the city by the BJP, where AAP claims at some places even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s photograph has been used.

The complaint is said to be over an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Speaking to reporters , AAP leader Atishi said that the party delegation met the Delhi CEO and have complained about the objectionable posters, hoardings and the election commission official has given assurance, but in case of inaction, the AAP will seek time from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the AAP leader added.

Atishi further said that the AAP through its legal team had filed a complaint against these posters six days ago, but the action was yet to be taken, which she termed as a matter of great concern.

The AAP leader further said that it was also a matter of great concern as there were many questions being raised over the level playing field being given to all parties with regard to the forthcoming general elections.

It is for the first time in the history of the nation that a sitting CM and a national party’s convener was arrested after the model code of conduct coming into force, and added that another thing that has happened for the first time is that the bank account of a prominent opposition party has been seized, the AAP leader said.

She further mentioned that It was also for the first time in the country that the Income Tax department is sending notices to political parties during the election times and alleged that AAP’s office was closed after being surrounded by barricading in the name of security for a period of four days.

Atishi claimed that the entire country is thinking today and is concerned whether a level playing field is being provided or not to every political party in the present general elections, and questioned as to what will be done for bigger issues when a small issue like the objectionable posters is yet to be addressed.

This Lok Sabha elections are becoming historic for all the sad reasons, she added.

The AAP leader sending out a message to the ECI said, “I would like to remind the Election Commission that the country’s constitution has given a responsibility to the poll panel to protect, maintain and safeguard democracy and we expect the EC to not become a tool of the central government or a particular political party.”