Sunita Kejriwal to hit campaign trail in Delhi with a road show on Saturday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita will hit the campaign trail for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the general elections on Saturday. This was informed by senior party leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Aatishi announced that Mrs Kejriwal would start her campaign, for AAP’s Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat, with a road show from the East Delhi constituency and seek the blessings of the people for the AAP chief.

The AAP leader said Mrs Kejriwal’s second road show would be held on Sunday in the West Delhi LS constituency.

Aatishi said, “I want to tell the BJP that the people of Delhi, Punjab, and also people from across the nation are standing with Kejriwal and are against his arrest.”

She further said the people would send their blessings to the Delhi CM in the form of their vote for the AAP candidates in the elections.

Atishi hit out at the BJP for the arrest of Kejriwal at a time when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in effect. This, she said was deliberately done as the ruling dispensation at the Centre did not want him to campaign in the elections.

She said their efforts to prevent him from campaigning have all but failed as the people, especially from Delhi and Punjab and also other parts of country, who are against the arrest, are willing to give a befitting reply to the arrest in the elections.

On Thursday, the AAP launched its campaign song titled ‘Jail Ke Jawab Vote Se’ from the party headquarters for the Lok Sabha elections. The song describes the current situation in the country including the alleged conspiracy under which party leader Arvind Kejriwal was put behind bars along with other Opposition leaders, and also the situation of unemployment, price rise, and other burning issues related to the public.

The song, which is in rap style, has been written and also sung by AAP MLA and party’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey, the party had said.