Conspiracy being hatched to not allow Kejriwal to meet anyone in jail: Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday expressed strong objection to the Tihar Jail administration for not allowing Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Chief Minister Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that a big conspiracy is being hatched by not allowing the Chief Minister to meet anyone in jail. Singh said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena against this on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the senior AAP leader said that on Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi along with Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had to meet the CM.

“For this, Atishi had duly applied on Tuesday following all the rules, but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment. On Wednesday morning, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sandeep Pathak went to meet the CM along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, but he was also not allowed to meet him. Only Saurabh Bharadwaj was allowed to meet the CM,” Singh said.

“The meetings of ministers and officials of his government to meet the three-time elected Chief Minister are being cancelled, even after following all the procedures. If this is not dictatorship, then what is it,” the senior AAP leader added.