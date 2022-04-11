HP Guv appeals to people to cooperate in nation building

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday called upon the people to cooperate in the social cause being undertaken by the people towards nation building.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Madhav Yog Ashram at Gan Ki Ser in Solan district,

Arlekar said such persons provide direction to the society and help in upgrading the life of the people.

Yoga complexes like Madhav Srishti Parisar were necessary for the society as works were being done here on various projects due to which many people were associated with this noble work. There were many people in the society who were suffering from nostalgia and believed that everything was not proper in the society. However, there were also many who did Karma Yoga by connecting with society, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of Srinivas Murthy, the founder of Madhav Srishti Yogashram and stated that he was associated with Karma Yoga in the true sense which was a source of inspiration for others. There were many problems in the society but an accomplished person makes his contribution by joining social projects.

Society has given us a lot, so it is our responsibility to contribute to the society only then our life will be meaningful, Arlekar said.

He further stated that our nation has existed for centuries and we have given the idea of nobility to the world. We still gave the message of love and brotherhood to the world. Such yoga ashrams make our thoughts stronger, he added.

The Governor also announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh to the Madhav Yog Ashram from his discretionary grant and honoured the people who contributed towards the construction of Manav Srishti Yog Ashram.