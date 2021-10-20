Mapping for new stadiums to be done as per the needs of sportspersons: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, said mapping for new stadiums in the state will be done as per the needs of the youth in a particular region.

Interacting with representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party’s sports cell, who came to meet him at his residence today, Khattar said, “We have to work according to the ‘Catch Them Young’ policy to provide maximum opportunities to the youth in the field of sports,”.

He said India is one of the youngest countries in the world, considering which, the state government is making every possible effort to inspire 75 lakh youths in the age group of 18 to 35 in the state.

The CM said according to a study, 65 percent of the population of the country is youth, of which 30 percent are in the age group of 18 to 35 and the participation of zero to 18 age group is about 35 percent. “So we have to pay extra attention to the age group of 18 to 35 as to how our society should become a civilized society of high order,” he said.

The CM said the age between 5 to 15 years is the schooling time of a child. The age group of 15 to 18 is the time when he has to shape his career and future. He said in the coming times, this age group will play an important role in nation-building. The CM said while the 40 crore population of the country is youth, the number of youth in Haryana is more than 75 lakh.

Khattar said his government is working with the mantra of ‘Samasya Apki Samadhan Hamara’ and for this, the state government has even made an arrangement of resolving every problem through CM Window. The complainant has to just write their problems on plain paper and immediate action will be taken care of the same.