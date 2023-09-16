Washington Sundar likely to join Indian team ahead of Asia Cup final

New Delhi – Young off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to join the Indian team for Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

According to reports, Sundar is being flown to the Sri Lankan capital as a reinforcement after Axar Patel sustained multiple hits while batting against Bangladesh in their final Super Four game on Friday.

In the match against Bangladesh, Axar played a crucial role in keeping India’s hopes alive. He scored 42 runs off 34 balls during his innings. He formed two fruitful partnerships during the game. The first partnership was with centurion Shubman Gill, which yielded 39 runs for the seventh wicket. Later in the innings, Axar teamed up with Shardul Thakur, and together they added 40 runs for the eighth wicket.

Advertisement

However, his dismissal in the 49th over opened Bangladesh’s door for a 6-run consolation win in the dead rubber.

During his knock, Axar got hit twice on both his hands, and received medical attention on the field.

Washington Sundar has been selected for the Indian team playing in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He is currently in Bengaluru for a training camp as part of his preparation. The camp runs till September 23.

The southpaw last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.