AR Rahman unveils ‘Team India’ anthem from ‘Maidaan’

Renowned music maestro AR Rahman electrified audiences at the Times Now Summit 2024 held in Delhi, where he unveiled the latest gem from the upcoming sports biopic ‘Maidaan’—a motivational anthem titled ‘Team India’. This stirring track, inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and brought to life by the stellar performance of Ajay Devgn in the lead role, encapsulates the spirit of patriotism and the essence of football.

During the summit, Rahman shared insights into the creative process behind ‘Team India’, revealing that it took several iterations to capture the perfect blend of emotion and energy. Unlike previous projects, Rahman noted the unique challenges faced during the song’s composition amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Maidaan’, produced by the esteemed Boney Kapoor, transcends the boundaries of a typical sports drama, delving into themes of humanity and romance. Priyamani delivers a captivating portrayal as Rahim’s wife, adding depth to the narrative alongside a talented ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. While initially slated to star Keerthi Suresh, Priyamani seamlessly stepped into the role of Runa, further enriching the film’s storyline.

Directed by the talented Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, weaving together the triumphs and tribulations of Syed Abdul Rahim’s journey with captivating visuals and a soul-stirring musical score by AR Rahman.

The production of ‘Maidaan’ faced its own share of challenges, from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdown to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, which destroyed the film’s set. Despite these obstacles, the team persevered, driven by their passion to bring Rahim’s inspiring story to the silver screen.

As the anticipation reaches a fever pitch, ‘Maidaan’ is slated for release in theatres nationwide on April 10, 2024, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience that celebrates the indomitable spirit of Team India.