‘Smile, entire country is watching you’: On team India’s WC final heartbreak, PM Modi’s ‘pep talk’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the dressing room of Indian national cricket team after their heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Final 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on November 19.

The prime minister gave a pep talk to the Indian players and told them win and defeat are part and parcel of the game.

In a video shared by PIB, the prime minister is seen consoling the players and spoke to some of them individually. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accompanied the prime minister.

“Aap log poora 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, yeh toh hota rehta hai. Muskuraiye bhai, desh aap logon ko dekh raha hai. Maine socha mil lun sab ko. (You have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you people),” PM Modi said, holding hands of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"Hota hai (it happens)," he said to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, holding their hands.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.

The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.

Speaking to Ravindra Jadeja, a fellow Gujarati, the PM said, “Kya babu” and then both speak in Gujarati and share a laugh.

Modi then moves towards Shami, gives him a hug and praises his efforts. “Shami, well done, you did well this time.”

Shami finished the tournament as highest wicket taker with 24 scalps in just 7 matches.

The prime minister further also invited the entire team to Delhi to meet him.

“You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, if whenever you guys are free and are in Delhi then let’s meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side.”