Stating that the 2011 ODI World Cup win cannot be described in words, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that it is a moment every Indian lives for.

Notably, the date was April 2 when India won the ODI World Cup after 28 years in 2011.

Walking down memory lane, Yuvraj Singh recalled the feeling of bagging the coveted trophy. Taking to Twitter, the southpaw wrote: “Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind.”

Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rsldfWv79E — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

At the final, the Wankhede looked like a sea of blue with Indian fans occupying almost the entire stadium. The rest of the Indians stuck to their TV screens to witness the summit clash between the two hosts of the main event.

Sri Lanka, who were chasing their second World Cup title, made the most of their opportunity while batting first and gave India a stiff target of 275.

During the chase, fans were left emotionally battered after Lasith Malinga dismissed Tendulkar, leaving India at a precarious 31/2 in the sixth over. However, a heroic innings by Gautam Gambhir (97) along with an exceptional captain’s knock from Dhoni (91*) saved India the blushes and saw the Men in Blue lift the World Cup after 28 years.

The celebrations that night continued until the wee hours of the morning. The tri-colour was flying high and it was truly a moment for every Indian to cherish. There’s no denying that April 2, 2011 remains one of the greatest days in Indian cricket history.

(With inputs from IANS)