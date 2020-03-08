Tamim Iqbal has been named as the skipper of the Bangladesh ODI side, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced after a meeting on Sunday. Iqbal will take over the reins of captaincy from Mashrafe Murtaza. who stepped down from the post after the recently concluded Zimbabwe series.

Bangladesh will next play Pakistan in a one-off ODI fixture on 1 April. The other ODI assignment they have this year is a three-match series in Ireland in May.

Tamim has so far helmed the Bangladesh ODI side on just three occasions out of the total 207 ODIs that he has featured in. Interestingly, that time too he had replaced Mortaza as the latter had injured himself against Sri Lanka in an away series last July.

It would not be an easy job for Tamim Iqbal the captain as he has to replace a skipper who has had an unparalleled record.

Mortaza led his side a total of 88 times and recorded exactly 50 wins as captain.