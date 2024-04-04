Bangladeshi passenger dies in Maitree Express

A Bangladeshi passenger fell ill and died after boarding the Maitree Express on his way home. This morning, the train was delayed for two hours due to this. According to railway sources, the name of the dead passenger is Salim Mehmood (65).

The railway police of Kolkata station informed that the passenger came to Kolkata for treatment a few days ago and was returning to Bangladesh. The passenger fell ill after boarding the train after the immigration check. He had vomiting and diarrhea. He was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Doctors declared him dead there. He has a relative named Shahnaz Panna. He said, this accident happened on the way back home after treatment.

Maitree Express, which was scheduled to leave Kolkata at 7.10am was delayed after Salim fell ill. He had to be rushed to the hospital. That is why the train left Kolkata two hours later than the scheduled time.

It is worth mentioning that many patients from Bangladesh came to Kolkata for treatment on the train. Keeping that in mind, the administration quickly arranged to send the old man to the hospital.