In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the Spanish Moto GP, slated to be held on May 3, has now been postponed. With this, the Grand Prix becomes the fifth race of the season to be called off due to the pandemic.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled,” organisers announced on Thursday as quoted by IANS.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event,” the statement added.

The race in Spain would have kicked off the season as the original opener in Qatar was already called off.

The season is now slated to open with the French Grand Prix at Le Mans’ Bugatti circuit on May 17. Races in Thailand, the United States and Argentina have also been postponed, as per a BBC report.

The Coronavirus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed more than 4,000 lives in Spain with over 56,000 infected by the virus as per the data of Worldometer.

Talking across the globe so far, the COVID-19 has killed 22,165 and has infected 491,150.

(With inputs from IANS)