‘Sleeping giant’ India might awaken after NZ drubbing: Hazlewood cautions Australia

Terming India a ‘sleeping giant’, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said that Rohit Sharma & Co’s first-ever 3-0 whitewash at home to New Zealand could have hit their confidence but at the same time served as a perfect wake-up call ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, starting November 22 in Perth.

The 33-year-old quickly cautioned his teammates that the drubbing at the hands of the Kiwis might be a morale boost for Australia, who have not won the BGT series at home since 2014-15, losing in both the 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions.

“It might awaken a sleeping giant, so to speak,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald after a Sheffield Shield outing for New South Wales.

Advertisement

“It’s obviously better them losing 3-0 than winning 3-0, easily. The confidence might have taken a bit of a hit. A lot of them have been out here, but there are a few batters who haven’t, so they’ll be a bit unsure of what to expect. I don’t think you can read too much into it. The results are obviously good for us in a way.

“Credit to the Kiwi boys. They played outstanding cricket. To win 3-0 in India is unbelievable. It’s hard enough to win one game there, let alone every match of the series,” Hazlewood added.

The series defeat to the BlackCaps before their first five-match Test series meeting against Australia since 1990 also impacted India’s standing in the World Test championships table. As a result of the defeat, Rohit Sharma and his men dropped down to second spot behind Australia in the WTC standings.

Given the scenarios, it is unlikely that both Australia and India can qualify together for a second successive WTC final.

India have cancelled a match simulation game with the junior India A side which was previously slated to be held at the WACA in Peth between November 15-17. Instead, Rohit Sharma’s men have opted for centre-wicket practice at the venue.

The first Test of the BGT series will commence at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22.