Bumrah’s a threat any time, feels Aussie head coach McDonald

Australia would be hoping for Jasprit Bumrah to remain in the sidelines for the rest of the fifth and final Test after India’s pace spearhead and stand-in skipper was forced out of the ground with back spasms on day two of the Sydney Test.

Bumrah, who has been Australia’s chief tormentor in the ongoing series with 32 wickets across five Tests, costing 13 runs apiece, could surpass Maurice Tate’s century-old record for the most wickets in a Test series in Australia by a visiting bowler (38) with another big haul in the final innings of their tour.

With the star pacer’s workload often finding mentions during the team’s interactions with the media, especially he sent down 53.2 overs in India’s defeat in Melbourne. Only once, against England in 2021, has he bowled more overs in a series, with his tally currently standing at 157.1.

Having said that, much of India’s fate of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-2 margin lies on the shoulders of the right-arm quick, and the Indians will be desperately hoping that Bumrah regains some fitness to bowl them to a win in Sydney.

“Clearly he’s the leading wicket taker in the series, so you’d say that it would be slightly beneficial for us (if he does not bowl),” Australia coach Andrew McDonald told reporters at stumps.

McDonald suggested India may have to come up with new plans, but is also wary of the work of the rest of the attack that shone in Bumrah’s absence, giving the tourists a slim four-run lead.

“He can bowl on any surface, anywhere. He’s a threat any time. We knew that coming in the series. He’s an incredibly talented bowler, if he wasn’t to be there, then India would have to come up with a new plan,” he said.

On being asked how much India would miss him on this seaming Sydney pitch, McDonald smiled and said, “Have you watched the rest of the series? He’s been good in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne – and Sydney is going OK as well.”

McDonald said that irrespective of Bumrah’s availability concerns, the Aussies are focused on their job.

“I think that’s more for a conversation with the Indian team who they put out there, who they bowl when they bowl them it is up to them and we’ll respond to what they give us,” he said.

“We’re here to win a series. Would we get great satisfaction out of winning a series against India? There’s no doubt about that. We’ve won the toss and bowled a little bit of late, so we’ve put ourselves in those positions (of chasing) more often.

“I think if you’ve been there and done it before, then yeah, you take confidence in that to be able to navigate through those scenarios, in particular the lower order which potentially may be called upon tomorrow,” he added.