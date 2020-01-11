Top-seeded Serena Williams cruised into the ASB Classic’s women’s singles final on Saturday, ousting No.3 seed and fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1.

Williams needed just 43 minutes to go past Anisimova, thus setting up an all-American final against Jessica Pegula.

In the first meeting between two of the top five American players, the 23-time Grand Slam champion converted all five of her break points and saved the only break point she faced in the encounter, slamming 17 winners and only firing six unforced errors.

In the other semi-final, Pegula overcame Williams’s doubles partner and another former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Both of Sunday’s finals will feature Williams, as she and Wozniacki have also advanced to the doubles final.