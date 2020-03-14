Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wished actor Aamir Khan on the latter’s birthday but with a filmy twist. Referring to Aamir’s upcoming venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in which Mr Perfectionist would be seen playing the titular character, Tendulkar tweeted, “Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha.”

Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/86fJldMJT4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2020

The master batsman, who was recently awarded the Laureus Sporting Moment of the last two decades, also shared a photo with the 3 Idiots star, who turned 55 on Saturday.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the popular Tom Hanks movie titled Forrest Gump. The movie, which is scheduled to release around Christmas this year, stars Kareena Kapoor along with Aamir Khan.

It is worth highlighting that the two legends of their respective domains share quite a healthy bond between them and often express their love and respect for each other on social media.

Tendulkar had also gone filmy for Aamir’s birthday last year as he quoted Khan’s iconic song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’.

Meanwhile, India’s vice-captain of Test team Ajinkya Rahane also wished Aamir Khan on the actor’s special day.

“A great actor and even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @aamir_khan. Stay blessed!” he tweeted.

Wish you a very happy birthday @aamir_khan. Stay blessed! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 14, 2020

Tendulkar was seen leading the Indian legends team in the Road Safety World Series but the tournament was stopped midway because of the threat posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The tournament also featured other legends including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh.