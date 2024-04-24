Sachin Tendulkar turns 51: A look at Master Blaster’s glorious performances at ICC events

After hitting runs all over the ground throughout a two-decade glorious career filled up with many centuries and fifties, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as the greatest batter after Sir Don Bradman, turned 51 on Wednesday.

Tendulkar, known as ‘Master Blaster’ for his ability to blast his way through any bowling attack and his very mastery over every skill, technique and shot in the book, this right-handed batter entertained and mesmerised the entire world with his batting from 1989-2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Though Tendulkar failed to win an ICC Champions Trophy with India, he was a part of a total of five CT campaigns with Team India. Tendulkar has a solid record in the Champions Trophy as well, though not as good as his World Cup records.

Let us have a look at performances in ICC events, one tournament at a time, starting with World Cups:

1) 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup

This tournament marked Tendulkar’s World Cup debut and he did not disappoint. He ended up as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament next to Mohammed Azharuddin (332 runs). In eight matches and seven innings, Tendulkar scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16. He scored three half-centuries and had a best score of 84. Despite his solid performances, India could not make it to the semis.

2) 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup

Tendulkar was India’s standout performer in this tournament and he carried India to the semifinals with his batting. He was the top-run scorer in the tournament, scoring 523 runs in seven matches, seven innings at an average of 87.16 with two centuries and three fifties. He had the best individual score of 137.

The right-hander played some useful knocks in the knockout stages, with 31 runs coming against arch-rivals Pakistan in the quarterfinal and 65 runs coming against Sri Lanka in the semifinal. Despite his contributions, India finished their campaign in the semifinal after a loss to Sri Lanka after chaos broke out at Eden Gardens, Kolkata after India sunk to 120/8 during a run-chase of 252 despite being 98/2 at one point.

3) 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup

India failed to progress to the semifinal despite good performances from Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin. In seven matches, he scored 253 runs at an average of 42.16 with a century. He scored 140* against Kenya after missing a match against Zimbabwe due to his father’s demise. Due to Tendulkar’s personal circumstances and India’s initial struggles in the tournament, it is regarded as one of his best knocks.

4) 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup

India had a campaign to remember despite their defeat to Australia in the final by 125 runs. Tendulkar was in explosive form throughout, tearing apart bowling attacks for fun. He was the top run-scorer in the tournament with 673 runs in 11 matches at an average of 61.18. He scored one century and six fifties in the tournament with the best score of 152.

Tendulkar guided India to finals with an 83 against Kenya in the semifinal. But the final proved to be disappointing for India as he could score only four runs in a run-chase of 360 against the Aussies. His wicket triggered a collapse that Virender Sehwag and Saurav Ganguly tried to delay for a while, but it came nonetheless, sending millions of fans into heartbreak.

6) 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup

After a setback that was 2007, the Tendulkar of the old days was visible in 2011 WC. He ended as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, scoring 482 runs at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties in nine matches. His best individual score was a knock of 120 against England.

He delivered some crucial knocks in the knockout stages, starting with 53 against Australia in the quarterfinals and following it with a majestic 85 against Pakistan in the semi-finals. However, he failed to score in the final, walking back to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs.

Overall, Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Cricket World Cup history. In 44 innings across 45 matches, he has scored 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95 with six centuries and 15 fifties. His best score in the tournament is 152.

Sachin had a great record in the knockout matches. In seven knockout stage matches in World Cups, he scored 339 runs at an average of 48.42. He scored four half-centuries in knockout matches for India, with the best score of 85. However, he was not able to hit it big in the two finals he played.