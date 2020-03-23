Amid the coronavirus health threat, most sportspersons around the world are spending time at home and are using their time off the field to interact with fans through social media. New Zealand and Mumbai Indians speedster Mitchell McClenaghan is also doing the same.

In an interactive session on Twitter, McClenaghan opined that the presence of his Indian Premier League (IPL) team skipper Rohit Sharma could have made a difference in the result of the two-match Test series that was played between India and New Zealand.

For the unversed, the Kiwis completely dominated the Test series and won the Test series 2-0 against an Indian team which had a rather formidable run in the ICC World Test Championship until then and were ranked number 1 in the ICC Test Rankings.

Rohit was ruled out of the ODI and Test series because of a calf injury. When McClenaghan was quizzed whether Rohit’s presence would have made a difference in the series, the speedster was quick to respond, ‘Of course.’

With Rohit’s absence at the top, Virat Kohli was expected to come good with the bat but his outright failure in both the Test matches meant India were just not good enough against the Kiwis as they lost the series 0-2.

Kohli managed just 38 runs from 4 innings at a poor average of 9.50. Poor from any standard leave aside the standard that King Kohli has set for himself.

Even other batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari failed to score as many runs as they would have like as India failed to add a single point against their name in Test Championship tally while New Zealand clinched all 120 points.