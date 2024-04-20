MI’s Pollard & David penalised for Level 1 offence

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard and overseas batter Tim David have been docked 20 percent of their match fee for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct during their match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday.

According to a statement from the IPL, David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s code of conduct. “Both admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee’s sanction.”

A Level 1 offence covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game. However, it did not specify the offence. However, it has been learnt that both Pollard and David were penalised for signalling from the dugout to the on-field batters to seek a review for a wide delivery. The incident took place during the 15th over of MI’s innings when Arshdeep Singh bowled a full and angled delivery outside off stump that Suryakumar Yadav failed to connect.

Suryakumar did not review it initially, but asked for one belatedly. When the IPL sought the footage from the broadcaster to check for the sequence of events leading to the review, it was found that the Mumbai dugout had clearly prodded the on-field batters, after which the match officials informed the franchise about the breach.

According to clause 3.2.3 in the IPL playing conditions it clearly states that: “The two batters may consult with each other prior to deciding whether to request a Player Review. Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review.”

“If the on-field umpires believe that the captain or either batter has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion, decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given. Breach of this provision will be liable for reporting under COC.”