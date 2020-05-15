Star India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday shared a workout video of his wherein he can be seen doing different exercises like push-ups and plank.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter saying: “Brothers working out together. No pain. No gain.”

Brothers working out together. No pain. No gain. pic.twitter.com/LhXqNLjBPP — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 14, 2020

With all the cricketing activities suspended in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, Shami was recently busy discovering the artist within him.

Shami had earlier shared a video on social media wherein he could be seen making a sketch of his daughter Aairah.

Since making his international debut in 2013, Shami has played 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is where he has taken 180, 144 and 12 wickets, respectively.

The right-arm pacer has been one of the key players for India. Having started off under former skipper MS Dhoni, Shami is now the leader of the pack under Virat Kohli.

Shami’s mastery over reverse swing has been one of the big plus points for the Indian team while playing on slow unresponsive pitches. For the pacer, seam and swing are the priorities and if both are right, he focuses on keeping his speed above 140kph.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events like the Olympics also getting postponed. The Indian Premier League (IPL), which would have kicked off by March, has also been postponed “indefinitely”.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed over 2600 lives in India and has infected more than 80,000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 3 lakh along with the infected ones crossing the 45 lakh mark, as per the Worldometer.