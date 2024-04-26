Cricketer Shami praises PM Modi after voting in Amroha

Cricketer Mohammed Shami along with his family members voted in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Amroha constituency on Friday. The Team India speedster praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for complimenting him during a rally here.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had praised Team India pacer Shami during an election rally here.

Addressing the gathering, he said, ”The whole world has seen the amazing feat that bhai Mohammed Shami did in the Cricket World Cup. The central government has given the Arjuna Award to bhai Mohammed Shami for his excellent performance in sports.”

Shami along with his brother Haseeb and sister-in-law voted at the polling booth of village Sahaspur Alinagar in Didoli area. After casting his vote, the cricketer said,”It is your vote and you have the right to choose your representative and government”.

Shami said that ”vote for the candidate of your choice and voting is everyone’s right”.

Praising Prime Minister Modi, he said that it was a matter of pride for him that the PM honoured him by taking his name from the stage.

On the main plank during these elections, he said that development, schools, colleges and medical colleges — all are issues for Amroha.