New Zealand Cricket, on Thursday, announced their squad for the upcoming Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against India. Veteran fast bowler Hamish Bennett has been recalled into the national side after almost three years for the five-match series.

Hamish Bennett with media duties this morning at the @BasinReserve. The @wgtnfirebirds bowler getting set for the @SuperSmashNZ Grand Final on Sunday before joining the T20 squad to face India. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/yzbjyhsOeI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 15, 2020

Skipper Kane Williamson has also returned to the T20I squad after missing the series against England in November last year. Bennett has not played for New Zealand since a One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in 2017 and is yet to make his T20I debut.

In his 16-match ODI career so far, Hamish Bennett has claimed 27 wickets at an average of 23. He has also represented the national team in a Test match where he returned wicketless in 2010.

Three strike Blakcaps bowlers, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, were left out after they picked up injuries in the series against Australia. Boult and Henry sustained injuries on hands, while Ferguson injured his calf.

“We’re delighted to have Hamish back in the fold for what will be a huge series against India,” selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement on Thursday.

“We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it’s the clever variations he’s added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler,” he added.

Batsman Tom Bruce and all-rounder Collin de Grandhomme will share the series, with the latter taking parts in the first three matches and the former in the remaining ones.

The first match of the Twenty20 series is at Eden Park on Jan. 24, with the final game in Mt. Maunganui on Feb. 2 before a three-match one-day series and two tests.

New Zealand Twenty20 squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(With inputs from PTI)