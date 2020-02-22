New Zealand bowlers on Saturday wreaked havoc on the Indian lower batting order to bundle them out for a low score of 165 runs in their first innings of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5 on Day 2, India could add only 43 runs before getting wrapped up. Overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant scored 46 and 19 runs, respectively, before leaving India in a precarious situation.

“The way we bowled this morning was pretty good. To come off and finish the Indian batting line-up like that with two dangerous players in this morning,” said Southee, who returned figures of 4 for 49, as quoted by PTI.

Southee has never been an out-and-out fast bowler and at this stage of his career, he relies on his ability to move the ball both in the air and off the pitch.

“Well, I probably gave up worrying about speed a while ago, so I guess you’ve got to rely on other skills, and I guess swing, there was a little bit of swing there today.

“Not been as windy as it was yesterday, so us as a bowling unit, we try to expose that swing when we get it, and there was a little bit there today,” said Southee.

In reply to India’s 165, New Zealand reached 216 runs at the loss of 5 wickets at stumps on Day 2. Kane Williamson with his 89-run knock was the top-scorer for the side. Apart from Williamson, Ross Taylor, who is playing his 100th Test match, scored 44 runs to help New Zealand’s cause.

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling (14) and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (4) were at the crease when the umpires called for stumps with New Zealand leading by 51 runs.