The Indian team will play the final match of the New Zealand tour on Saturday. The tour had been a rather long one for the Indian team. The second Test match of the series will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval beginning on 29 March.

Let us have a look at how we one watch the live broadcast of the final encounter of the tour.

The second Test match of the New Zealand test series is scheduled to start at 4 am (IST) on 29 February, 2020. As per local time, this is an 11:30 am start.

The second and final Test match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, 29 February, at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details

New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

The online streaming of New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test match will be available on the Hotstar app.